A mob allegedly attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district on Friday and according to the community, one of its members was killed.

"It is with great grief that we share the news of an ISKCON member, Partha Das, who was brutally killed yesterday by a mob of over 200 people. His body was found in a pond next to the temple. We call on the Govt of Bangladesh for immediate action in this regard," the official Twitter handle of the ISKCON community said.

ISKCON in a further tweet said, "ISKCON temple & devotees were violently attacked today by a mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh. Temple suffered significant damage & the condition of a devotee remains critical. We call on the Govt of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all Hindus & bring the perpetrators to justice."

ISKCON temple & devotees violently attacked in Noakhali, Bangladesh. Temple suffered significant damage & the condition of a devotee remains critical.



We call on the Govt of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all Hindus & bring the perpetrators to justice.@narendramodi — Iskcon,Inc. (@IskconInc) October 15, 2021

The ISKCON authorities urged the Bangladesh government to immediately take action, ensure the safety of all the Hindus and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The alleged attack on the temple took place despite assurances by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of strict action after incidents of communal violence that those who attacked Hindu temples will be hunted down and punished.

Following the reports of the attacks on Hindu temples, the Bangladesh government has beefed up security to facilitate Durga Puja celebrations in the country. The security situation has also prompted the authorities to deploy paramilitary forces and contingents of police across the country.

Local media said that the situation remained grim in Chandpur, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Sylhet, Chittagong and Gazipur after attacks and clashes. The Bangladesh government has assured the country's Hindu community of improved security and said that Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troopers were deployed in 22 districts to maintain security.

BGB personnel had been deployed at the request of the deputy commissioners concerned and on instructions from the Home Ministry, said Lt Colonel Faizur Rahman, BGB director of operations.

