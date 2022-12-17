Bangladesh, Japan, India plan joint infra, investment push in NE amid China’s Belt and Road

The three countries hope to take advantage of major connectivity projects that will be completed over the next few years. Japan has been active in sponsoring infrastructure projects in both Bangladesh and the northeast region in India. In the former,Tokyo has helped build the deepwater Matabari port. Mint had earlier reported that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which funded the construction of Matabari, hopes to help Indian companies establish a firmer foothold in the Bay of Bengal region. Japan has also funded road connectivity projects in India’s northeastern provinces. These efforts, allied to infrastructure building by India and Bangladesh, will help connect the region and attract attention and investment from the private sector.