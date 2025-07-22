Bangladesh jet crash: Aircraft suffered ‘technical malfunction’; committee formed to probe as 20 killed | Top updates

Bangladesh's F-7 Air Force jet crash, which killed at least 20 people and injured 171 when it went down into Milestone School and College in the Uttara neighborhood of Dhaka on Monday, July 21, was caused by a “technical malfunction", according to the military. A committee has been set up to investigate the incident.

Bangladesh jet crash: Top updates so far According to the military, it departed from Bangladesh Air Force Base A K Khandaker in Dhaka’s Kurmitola area at 1:06 pm local time and crashed shortly afterward, bursting into flames. 2. The military said that the pilot attempted to steer clear of densely populated zones, but the jet ultimately struck a two-story building. It was noted that the aircraft suffered a ‘technical malfunction’, and a high-level Air Force committee has been formed to investigate the incident’s cause, PTI reported.

3. The US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) stated on X, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic crash of the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft in Uttara. Our thoughts are with those injured and the families who lost their loved ones during this difficult time."

4. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government, also expressed sorrow over the incident. He said, “I express my deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BJI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital today. The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable. This is a moment of profound pain for the nation.”

5. Search and rescue operations were carried out at the site by emergency response team.

6. Following the fatal crash, the government of Bangladesh has declared a one-day state of mourning. The national flag will be flown at half-mast across all government, semi-government, autonomous, and educational institutions throughout the country.

7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief and shock over the loss of lives in the training jet crash in Dhaka. In a message shared on X, he offered his condolences and affirmed that India stands with the people of Bangladesh, ready to provide support and assistance in the ongoing rescue efforts following the incident.

8. Rafiqa Taha, a student who was not there when the crash took place, said that the school with some 2000 students provides classes from elementary to twelfth grade.

9. This marks the most fatal airplane crash in Dhaka in recent memory.