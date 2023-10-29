Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia’s party key leader detained, 3 killed in Sunday’s violence
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has denounced Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s detention and announced a three-day blockade of mainly roads and public transportation across the country starting on Tuesday
After a day of violent clashes with security forces in Bangladesh, authorities detained a key opposition leader from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which called for a nationwide strike on Sunday.
