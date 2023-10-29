comScore
Business News/ News / World/  Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia's party key leader detained, 3 killed in Sunday's violence


Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia's party key leader detained, 3 killed in Sunday's violence

 Livemint

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has denounced Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's detention and announced a three-day blockade of mainly roads and public transportation across the country starting on Tuesday

Police personnel stand guard during a rally by Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) activists demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the release of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, in Dhaka on October 28, 2023. (AFP)Premium
Police personnel stand guard during a rally by Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) activists demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the release of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, in Dhaka on October 28, 2023. (AFP)

After a day of violent clashes with security forces in Bangladesh, authorities detained a key opposition leader from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which called for a nationwide strike on Sunday.

At least three civilians were killed in the violence, which included an arson attack in the capital Dhaka on Sunday. Dozens of others were also injured during the strike, said media reports.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police said that the police has detained Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the secretary general of the Nationalist Party led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

On Saturday, one police officer was killed and scores were injured when a massive rally by tens of thousands of opposition activists turned violent.

The opposition is demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections next year. 

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has denounced Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s detention and announced a three-day blockade of mainly roads and public transportation across the country starting on Tuesday. 

Hossain also said that 1,300 people were being investigated for Saturday's violence.

As per media reports, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that leaders of Zia's party have to bear responsibility for their role in the violence.

The European Union and the United States urged all sides to maintain restraint as tensions soared ahead of the national elections, expected to be held in January.

The rivalry between Hasina and Zia has been ongoing for decades, and Hasina’s government has been under pressure for months as the opposition has held largely peaceful anti-government demonstrations.

Hasina hopes to return to power for a fourth consecutive term on her development agenda. She wants the election should be held under her government’s supervision as specified in the constitution. The opposition says the election won't be free and fair, despite Hasina's pledges. 

(With inputs from AP)

Updated: 29 Oct 2023, 11:35 PM IST
