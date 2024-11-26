A lawyer was killed and at least six people were injured on Tuesday amid protests over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das. The ISKCON leader was arrested from Dhaka airport on Monday before being sent to jail without bail — sparking widespread protests in Dhaka and Chittagong.

According to a Dhaka Tribune report, the victim was identified as 35-year-old Saiful Islam. Doctors at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital also told the publication that six others had been injured during the clashes. The Chittagong Lawyers' Association president said that the lawyer had been hacked to death by protesters after being dragged out from beneath his chamber.