Bangladesh lawyer killed amid clashes over Hindu priest Chinmoy Das' arrest, Yunus govt orders probe

Livemint

A lawyer was killed and six others injured during protests in Dhaka and Chittagong over the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. The deceased, identified as Saiful Islam, was reportedly attacked by protesters outside the court.

Law enforcers charge batons to disperse followers gathered to demand the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das

A lawyer was killed and at least six people were injured on Tuesday amid protests over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das. The ISKCON leader was arrested from Dhaka airport on Monday before being sent to jail without bail — sparking widespread protests in Dhaka and Chittagong.

According to a Dhaka Tribune report, the victim was identified as 35-year-old Saiful Islam. Doctors at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital also told the publication that six others had been injured during the clashes. The Chittagong Lawyers' Association president said that the lawyer had been hacked to death by protesters after being dragged out from beneath his chamber.

"A Muslim lawyer defending Das was killed amid protests outside the court (in Chittagong)," said police officer Liaquat Ali.

