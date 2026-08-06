Bangladesh may become another Pakistan, a major source of terrorist recruitment: Sheikh Hasina’s son warns India

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, spoke virtually on 5 August. He addressed the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi. He spoke from Maryland in the United States.

First, Wazed questioned discrepancies in reported death tolls from the July-August 2024 unrest in Bangladesh. He compared UN figures with Bangladeshi government numbers. The UN cited around 1,400 deaths, he said. The government's figure stood at roughly 800, he claimed.

He asked where the additional 600 names came from. His party had written to the UN repeatedly, he said. However, no names had been provided so far, he claimed.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Sajeeb Wazed Joy say about the unrest in Bangladesh in August 2024? ⌵ Sajeeb Wazed Joy highlighted disparities in death tolls from the unrest, questioning the accuracy of UN figures compared to those provided by the Bangladeshi government. 2 Why did Sajeeb Wazed express concern about Bangladesh becoming like Pakistan? ⌵ Wazed warned that the security situation in Bangladesh could lead to it resembling Pakistan, suggesting it may become a source of terrorist recruitment and activity affecting India. 3 How did the Bangladesh government respond to Sheikh Hasina's press conference in New Delhi? ⌵ The Bangladesh government expressed outrage, stating that Hasina's comments during the press conference were an affront to the nation and reflected a denial of established facts regarding the July-August 2024 killings. 4 What implications did Sheikh Hasina's return to Bangladesh have for the country's stability? ⌵ Hasina's return was seen as a potential catalyst for further unrest, as she had been in exile amid ongoing political turmoil and was seeking to restore what she termed a 'deteriorating democracy.' 5 Should India be concerned about the evolving situation in Bangladesh? ⌵ Yes, India should be concerned as the developments could pose a significant security challenge along its eastern border, with potential implications for regional stability.

Wazed also argued the UN's count of the unrest was incomplete. He said it only covered events until 15 August 2024. Violence in Bangladesh continued beyond that date, he alleged.

He then raised concerns about an indemnity ordinance passed in Bangladesh. This was introduced under Muhammad Yunus's interim administration, he said. It granted blanket immunity to protesters, he claimed. This covered killings of civilians and police officers during the unrest.

He said the ordinance also protected those who killed Awami League members. The current BNP government later ratified this ordinance into law, he alleged. This meant police killings from the unrest could not be prosecuted, he argued.

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"Today, the BNP government that is in power has ratified this ordinance and turned it into law, which means that none of the police killings can be prosecuted. So, my question to you is this: Are killings okay? Are killings acceptable?” he asked.

Wazed questioned the fairness of assigning blame for the unrest under these conditions. He asked whether such killings were considered acceptable.

Concern for India Sajeeb Wazed then raised a striking concern about Bangladesh's security situation. He warned that Bangladesh could resemble Pakistan. This posed risks along India's eastern border, he said.

“What should concern India most is that Bangladesh risks becoming another Pakistan on India’s eastern front. Today, India faces another potential security challenge along its eastern border,” Sheikh Hasina's son said.

He claimed foreign intelligence agencies were operating freely inside Bangladesh. He specifically named Pakistan's ISI in this context. Convicted militants had reportedly been released in Bangladesh, he alleged.

“Hizb ut-Tahrir now holds public marches while individuals identified as Al-Qaeda operatives have addressed public rallies. This is the situation unfolding in Bangladesh, and it has serious implications not only for India but for the wider world,” he added.