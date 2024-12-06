The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council condemned attacks on minorities in Sunamgonj, where over 100 Hindu homes were vandalised. The group demanded government action against the attackers and support for the victims.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council released a statement on Thursday following attacks against minorities in Sunamgonj district. The group. Tensions have escalated in recent days following the arrest of a Hindu monk and several attacks against minority communities.

“More than 100 houses and business establishments of the Hindu community were attacked, vandalised and looted in Manglargaon and Monigaon East Gunigram…Doara Bazar Loknath Temple was heavily damaged in the attack. The amount of loss is at least 15 lakh taka," the group wrote in a press release.

The alleged incident took place late at night on December 3 and also left the residence and family temple of the local Upazila Puja Udjakar Parishad chief heavily damaged. The minority group said there was "deep terror" permeating the area — with many locals going elsewhere out of fear.

Bangladesh has seen a series of violence clashes in recent weeks — amplified by the arrest of former ISKON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das over sedition charges. Neighbouring India has voiced deep concern about the situation and reiterated calls for the Muhammad Yunus-led caretaker government to safeguard minorities.

Meanwhile the Yunus government summoned the Indian envoy to register its displeasure this week — while New Delhi gradually withdraws diplomatic staff from the country. A recent attack on the Bangladesh consulate in Tripura had also prompted protests in Dhaka.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri will also visit Dhaka early next week to discuss bilateral relations. The interaction is being seen as an attempt to mend ties after weeks of heated dialogue regarding the abrupt change of government in Dhaka and treatment of religious minorities. Officials in Bangladesh confirmed that the top diplomat is also expected to meet with Yunus on December 9.

This is the first high-level visit since the Sheikh Hasina governemt was ousted in August amid a mass uprising that left hundreds dead and thousands injured.