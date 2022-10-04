Bangladesh national grid fails, blackout in several areas2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 07:57 PM IST
Bangladesh's national power transmission grid failed on Tuesday afternoon, causing widespread blackout.
Several areas of Bangladesh went into a complete blackout on Tuesday as the country's national power transmission grid collapsed around 2:00 PM, leaving millions of people in the dark. The government assured that they are working on the problem and that the power will be restored by 8 PM in the evening.