Bangladesh news: Indefinite curfew imposed after deadly protests kill 98; Indians advised to be cautious | 10 updates

The Bangladesh government has imposed an indefinite nationwide curfew on Monday, August 5, in response to the escalating violence over the quota system that has resulted in the killings of 98 persons and injuries to hundreds. Indians living in Bangladesh have been advised to stay inside their homes and avoid travel given the deteriorating law and order.

Also Read | Protests and violence break out again in Bangladesh amid calls for the government’s resignation

The protests, which started on July 19, centre around a contentious quota system proposing a 30% reservation in government jobs for descendants of freedom fighters from the 1971 war.

Here’s a summary of the developments so far: At least 98 people were killed, and hundreds were injured in clashes in Bangladesh on Sunday after the police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse tens of thousands of protesters. India has cautioned its citizens to avoid travelling to Bangladesh until further notice. “ All Indians in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka through their emergency phone numbers,” India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday on the social media platform X. The protesting students have announced a "March To Dhaka" programme today to raise their only demand: Sheikh Hasina's resignation. Bangladeshi Railways suspended all services despite the limited availability of trains following the protests, reported the Dhaka Tribune on Sunday. Train services resumed on August 1, 13 days after they were completely halted on July 19.

5.The Bangladesh government announced a three-day general holiday from August 5 to 7 to control the student civil disobedience movement, which has been demanding Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

6. PM Sheikh Hasina, in a national security panel meeting, said that the protesters are terrorists who have been harming the country's security. “Those who are carrying out violence are not students but terrorists who are out to destabilize the nation,” said the prime minister.

7.The United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said on Sunday that the "shocking violence" in Bangladesh must end, as he urged the government to stop targeting peaceful protesters.

8.According to the Bangladeshi police, thirteen police office officials were beaten to death in the northwestern district of Sirajganj. Nine others were killed in the district, and two lawmakers' homes had been set on fire.

9. While the police said that they had not fired any bullets, two construction workers were killed on their way to work, and 30 were injured in the central district of Munsiganj. The superintendent of the district hospital said that they were brought dead to the hospital with bullet wounds.

10. In Dhaka, a group had also vandalized a medical college and hospital and set fire to vehicles.