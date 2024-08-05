Bangladesh news: Indefinite curfew imposed after deadly protests kill 98; Indians advised to be cautious | 10 updates

The Bangladesh government has imposed an indefinite nationwide curfew on Monday, August 5, in response to the escalating violence over the quota system that has resulted in the killings of 98 persons and injuries to hundreds. Indians living in Bangladesh have been advised to stay inside their homes and avoid travel given the deteriorating law and order.
The protests, which started on July 19, centre around a contentious quota system proposing a 30% reservation in government jobs for descendants of freedom fighters from the 1971 war.
5.The Bangladesh government announced a three-day general holiday from August 5 to 7 to control the student civil disobedience movement, which has been demanding Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.
6. PM Sheikh Hasina, in a national security panel meeting, said that the protesters are terrorists who have been harming the country's security. “Those who are carrying out violence are not students but terrorists who are out to destabilize the nation,” said the prime minister.
7.The United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said on Sunday that the "shocking violence" in Bangladesh must end, as he urged the government to stop targeting peaceful protesters.
8.According to the Bangladeshi police, thirteen police office officials were beaten to death in the northwestern district of Sirajganj. Nine others were killed in the district, and two lawmakers' homes had been set on fire.
9. While the police said that they had not fired any bullets, two construction workers were killed on their way to work, and 30 were injured in the central district of Munsiganj. The superintendent of the district hospital said that they were brought dead to the hospital with bullet wounds.
10. In Dhaka, a group had also vandalized a medical college and hospital and set fire to vehicles.
After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina refused to meet the students' demands to reverse the quota order, the protests intensified, leading to clashes with police and government-supporting groups.
