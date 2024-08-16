Bangladesh news: Why Dhaka directs immediate return of 7 envoys, including from US and Russia | Full list

Bangladesh news: Dhaka has directed seven ambassadors appointed by the previous Awami League government to return to the country immediately. These envoys were on contract and appointed by the previous government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dhaka recalls seven envoys: Full list The list includes Ambassador Mohammad Imran in Washington, Ambassador Kamrul Hasan in Russia, Ambassador Javed Patwary in Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Shahabuddin Ahmed in Japan, Ambassador Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan in Germany, Ambassador Abu Zafar in the UAE, and High Commissioner Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad in the Maldives, according to Bangladeshi news website Dhaka Tribune.

Following the formation of the interim government on August 8, significant administrative reshuffles are taking place in Bangladesh.

Probe starts against former Bangladesh PM Hasina Meanwhile, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has launched an investigation into former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and nine others, accusing them of genocide and crimes against humanity during the student-led mass protests from July 15 to August 5. On Wednesday, a formal complaint was filed against Hasina, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and other prominent figures.

The probe was confirmed by the complainant’s lawyer, Gazi MH Tamim, who stated that the investigation began Wednesday night. The petition was filed by Bulbul Kabir, father of Arif Ahmed Siam, a Class IX student who was killed during the protests.

The student-led demonstrations, initially aimed at job quota reforms, escalated into a major anti-government movement in early August. The violence, which erupted following Hasina’s resignation on August 5, resulted in over 230 deaths, raising the total toll to 560 during the three weeks of unrest.