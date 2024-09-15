Bangladesh News: Fresh murder attempt case filed against ousted Sheikh Hasina and 58 others; total cases rise to 155

Bangladesh News: A new case has been filed against Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 58 others, accusing them of attempting to murder a student during the violent student protests that erupted in Bangladesh in July 2024. The new complaint totalled the cases against the ousted Prime Minister to 155.

According to a report by Bangladesh media outlet The Daily Star, a 22-year-old student Fahim Faisal filed the complaint at Kotwali police station in Bangladesh.

Faisal's case is the latest in the in the slew of cases filed against the 76-year-old Hasina after her resignation and fleeing to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a quota system in government jobs.

155 cases against ousted Sheikh Hasina Currently, the total number of cases against Hasina stand at 155. The count includes 136 related to murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, eight for attempted murder, and one for an attack on a Bangladesh Nationalist Party procession.

Former whip Iqbalur Rahim, Dinajpur ‘Sadar Upazila Chairman’ Imdad Sarkar, and general secretary of the district's 'Jubo(Youth) League’ Anwar Hossain are among the accused.

Complainant got multiple injuries According to The Daily Star, Fahim Faisal further alleged that protesters were attacked with firearms and local weapons.

This lead to multiple injuries to Faisal's face, chest, arms, and other parts of his body. He was treated at Dinajpur Medical College Hospital and has partially recovered.

The newly appointed Bangladesh administration has been facing increasing public pressure to demand a trial for Hasina. She has been deemed the ‘main perpetrator’ in the death of hundreds of protesters during the weeks of unrest leading up to the fall of the government.

Following the government's fall after Sheikh Hasina's exit, over 230 people were killed in subsequent violence across the country, raising the total death toll to over 600 since the student protests began in mid-July.