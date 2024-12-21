In fresh incidents, miscreants have vandalised eight idols in three Hindu temples in Bangladesh's Mymensingh and Dinajpur over two days, a media report said on Friday.

PTI reported citing The Daily Star newspaper that police have arrested one person in connection with vandalism at one of the temples.

These are the latest in a series of attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh. In Mymensingh's Haluaghat sub-district, three idols from two temples were vandalized early Thursday and Friday.

The report further quoted temple sources and locals, Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station, said that miscreants ransacked two idols at Bonderpara Temple in the Shakuai union of Haluaghat during the early hours of Friday.

Moreover, no case has been filed, and no arrests have been made so far, he added.

ANI reported Abul Khayer, Officer in Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station under Northern Mymensigh district, said, “We have arrested one person, Azharul (37) for vandalizing Hindu idols in the Shakuai area. We will produce him in court today. Miscreants on Thursday night broke vandalised two idols under construction at a temple in Shakuai area.”

In a separate incident, criminals vandalized an idol at Polashkanda Kali Temple in Beeldora union of Haluaghat early Thursday.

Police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man of the Polashkanda village over his alleged involvement. During interrogation, the man, Alal Uddin, confessed to the crime, said the OC.

“He was produced before a Mymensingh court this afternoon, which sent him to jail,” he added.

Earlier Thursday, Suvash Chandra Sarker, president of the Polashkanda Kali Temple committee, filed a case accusing unidentified persons. In Dinajpur's Birganj sub-district, five idols were vandalised at Jharbari Shashan Kali Temple on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Thursday, according to the report.

“We've never seen such an act here,” Janardan Roy, president of the temple committee, was quoted as saying.

Officer-in-Charge Abdul Gafur said they are investigating the incident.

Last week, law enforcement agencies arrested four people for vandalising and damaging a Hindu temple and houses and shops of the community in Sunamganj district in north Bangladesh.

Earlier on November 29, three Hindu temples were vandalised by a slogan-shouting mob in Bangladesh’s Chattogram which witnessed protests and violence since a former ISKCON member was booked under sedition charges.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have strained since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took power after the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country on August 5 following a student-led protest.

Tensions have further escalated in recent weeks due to continued attacks on Hindus, particularly after the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON Bangladesh member and current spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote organisation.

Last week, Bangladesh reported 88 incidents of communal violence against minorities, primarily Hindus, following Hasina's removal from power.

The rising number of anti-Hindu incidents has sparked a diplomatic dispute between India and Bangladesh.

