Bangladesh news LIVE updates: Bangladesh is undergoing an unprecedented crisis as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had been in power for 15 years, resigned and fled the country amid escalating protests.
What began as a demonstration against a jobs quota system has rapidly escalated into a massive upheaval against her and her government. Over the past few tumultuous weeks, more than 300 people have lost their lives.
BNP chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has been released in a significant turn of events. Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening, but her plans regarding whether she will remain in Delhi or relocate elsewhere remain unclear.
In Dhaka, leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have suggested forming an interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to tackle the country's ongoing issues.
Check all the Bangladesh news LIVE updates here on LiveMint.
Bangladesh news LIVE: ‘Lot of massacres happened and many students were killed..,’ says a Bangladeshi upon arrival in India | Watch
Bangladesh news LIVE: Experts suspect foreign hands' involvement behind unrest
As the situation in Bangladesh worsened following Sheikh Hasina's resignation amid heavy protests, several former diplomats and experts have raised concerns about the scenario and asked the Indian government to remain vigilant.
Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, who also served as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, also elaborated on the situation and opined that the possibility of foreign hands behind the unrest can't be ruled out.
"Bangladesh has seen many such crises in the past... It has happened because of many reasons, basically their internal ones. It cannot be ruled out that there are foreign forces in Bangladesh who did not want the Hasina government to continue...Her feelings and agony are understandable," Chakravarty told ANI.
Bangladesh news LIVE: Antony Blinken says Bangladesh must respect 'democratic principles'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Tuesday on Bangladesh to respect democracy after Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was tapped to lead an interim government following an uprising.
"Any decisions that the interim government makes, they need to respect democratic principles, need to uphold the rule of law, need to reflect the will of the people," Blinken told reporters. (AFP)
Bangladesh news LIVE: Nepal heightens border, embassy security amid political turmoil in Bangladesh
Nepali security agencies have heightened vigilance across the border and at the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu following political changes in Dhaka.
The security agencies are on high alert to prevent unauthorized entry from Bangladesh via India, as people may seek refuge. In Kathmandu, security around the Bangladeshi Embassy has been increased to prevent possible protests and gatherings.
"We have increased vigilance around the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu and areas where Bangladeshi nationals in Nepal might gather for any occasion relating to the political change back there. We have an open border with India, and we have coordinated with the SSB, India, and are patrolling jointly alongside the border to prevent illegal entries," DIG Kumar Neupane, Spokesperson of the Armed Police Force (APF), confirmed to ANI over the phone. (ANI)
Bangladesh news LIVE: BSF DG reviews tactical, operational preparedness along border in Bengal
Daljit Singh Chaudhary, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), visited the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole and the highly sensitive Border Out Post Ranaghat of the 68th Battalion deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday.
The primary objective of the visit was to assess the tactical and operational preparedness and deployment strategies of the BSF at these crucial locations, according to a press release from the BSF.
Chaudhary was accompanied by Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General of Eastern Command, and Maninder PS Pawar, Inspector General of the South Bengal Frontier.
Bangladesh news LIVE updates: SCBA President urges India to arrest and return Sheikh Hasina
As the situation in Bangladesh deteriorates following Sheikh Hasina's resignation, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, has urged India to arrest the former Prime Minister and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, and return them to Bangladesh, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.
At a press conference held at the SCBA auditorium, Khokon stated, "We want to maintain a positive relationship with the people of India. Please arrest Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, who fled the country, and send them back to Bangladesh."
He also accused Hasina of causing numerous deaths in Bangladesh, adding, "Sheikh Hasina has killed many people in Bangladesh."