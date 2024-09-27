Bangladesh news: Muhammed Yunus hints ‘design and conspiracy’ behind Sheikh Hasina ouster; hails Mahfuz Abdullah

Bangladesh interim government leader Muhammed Yunus hinted at a conspiracy in Sheikh Hasina's ousting, praising student activism , and identified Mahfuj Abdullah as a significant figure in the protests.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated27 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Bangladesh news: Muhammed Yunus hints ‘design and conspiracy’ behind Sheikh Hasina ouster; hails Mahfuz Abdullah
Bangladesh news: Muhammed Yunus hints ‘design and conspiracy’ behind Sheikh Hasina ouster; hails Mahfuz Abdullah(Clinton Global Initiative)

Muhammed Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh, hinted of “design and conspiracy” involved in ousting Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of India's neighbouring country.

Yunus was speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual meeting, where he was welcomed by former US President Bill Clinton and incumbent President Joe Biden. The Nobel Laureate lauded the students and hailed them saying they were the makers of the “new version of Bangladesh.”

In August 2024, Bangladesh witnessed one of the most significant political upheavals in its history. What began as a protest against a controversial quota system in government jobs evolved into a nationwide movement that ultimately caused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee.

‘…creating the new version of Bangladesh’

Muhammed Yunus went on to praise the students for their protests and voicing their demands. “They are the ones creating the new version of Bangladesh—let’s wish them every success,” he said.

This was meticulously designed and did not happen by chance.

During his speech, Yunus also added that “no one could make out” who was behind the protests. He, however, named “Mahfuj Abdullah”, indicating that he played a role in Hasina’s ouster from the country. He hinted that this was meticulously designed and did not happen by chance.

Also Read | ‘She has to keep quiet…’: Chief advisor on Hasina’s remarks on B’desh from India

Mahfuz Abdullah, also known as Mahfuz Alam, is the coordinator of the Liaison Committee of student movement leaders. Introducing three students behind the protests during the meet, Yunus said the students were just like any other ordinary individuals.

Also Read | After Chabahar, India looks to build port facilities in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

“They just look like any other young person(s) you will not recogniSe. But when you see them in action or hear them speak, you will be shaken. They shook the whole country by their speeches, dedication and commitment. They said you can kill us anytime you want, but we won't give up,” stated Yunus.

‘Brain behind the revolution’

The interim government leader then hailed Mahfuz as the “brain behind the revolution”. Yunus further went on to add that the student movements came about as a combined effort, with even the leader unaware as to who was heading the movement.

Also Read | Bangladesh: Hindu boy hacked to death in police station over blasphemous post

"He is known as the brain behind the whole revolution. He denies it repeatedly ... but that's how he is recognised," he said. Yunus also called the student revolution a meticulously designed and carefully planned movement. “Even the leadership did not know who was leading it (the movement). When they speak, they can inspire any young person anywhere in the world,” said Muhammed Yunus.

Catch latest updates here.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldBangladesh news: Muhammed Yunus hints ‘design and conspiracy’ behind Sheikh Hasina ouster; hails Mahfuz Abdullah

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    167.80
    09:47 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    2.2 (1.33%)

    Vedanta share price

    510.30
    09:47 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.45 (1.68%)

    Wipro share price

    554.75
    09:47 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    12.85 (2.37%)

    Tata Power share price

    482.90
    09:47 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    7 (1.47%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Westlife Development share price

    935.70
    09:35 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    59.2 (6.75%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    652.00
    09:35 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    39.5 (6.45%)

    Shree Renuka Sugars share price

    50.89
    09:35 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    2.77 (5.76%)

    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail share price

    361.05
    09:35 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    19.05 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.000.00
      Chennai
      77,051.000.00
      Delhi
      77,203.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.