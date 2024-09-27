Bangladesh news: Muhammed Yunus hints ‘design and conspiracy’ behind Sheikh Hasina ouster; hails Mahfuz Abdullah

Muhammed Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh, hinted of “design and conspiracy” involved in ousting Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of India's neighbouring country.

Yunus was speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual meeting, where he was welcomed by former US President Bill Clinton and incumbent President Joe Biden. The Nobel Laureate lauded the students and hailed them saying they were the makers of the “new version of Bangladesh.”

In August 2024, Bangladesh witnessed one of the most significant political upheavals in its history. What began as a protest against a controversial quota system in government jobs evolved into a nationwide movement that ultimately caused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee.

‘…creating the new version of Bangladesh’ Muhammed Yunus went on to praise the students for their protests and voicing their demands. “They are the ones creating the new version of Bangladesh—let’s wish them every success,” he said.

This was meticulously designed and did not happen by chance.

During his speech, Yunus also added that “no one could make out” who was behind the protests. He, however, named “Mahfuj Abdullah”, indicating that he played a role in Hasina’s ouster from the country. He hinted that this was meticulously designed and did not happen by chance.

Mahfuz Abdullah, also known as Mahfuz Alam, is the coordinator of the Liaison Committee of student movement leaders. Introducing three students behind the protests during the meet, Yunus said the students were just like any other ordinary individuals.

Also Read | After Chabahar, India looks to build port facilities in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

“They just look like any other young person(s) you will not recogniSe. But when you see them in action or hear them speak, you will be shaken. They shook the whole country by their speeches, dedication and commitment. They said you can kill us anytime you want, but we won't give up,” stated Yunus.

‘Brain behind the revolution’ The interim government leader then hailed Mahfuz as the “brain behind the revolution”. Yunus further went on to add that the student movements came about as a combined effort, with even the leader unaware as to who was heading the movement.

Also Read | Bangladesh: Hindu boy hacked to death in police station over blasphemous post

"He is known as the brain behind the whole revolution. He denies it repeatedly ... but that's how he is recognised," he said. Yunus also called the student revolution a meticulously designed and carefully planned movement. “Even the leadership did not know who was leading it (the movement). When they speak, they can inspire any young person anywhere in the world,” said Muhammed Yunus.