Bangladesh news: Hasina’s son urged Army to block ‘any unelected govt’ hours before PM’s resignation, exit form Dhaka

  • Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is also an information and communications technology advisor to Hasina, warned progress made by Bangladesh would be threatened if she were forced out.

Written By Sayantani
Updated5 Aug 2024, 04:18 PM IST
A Bangladesh army personnel stands guard during a curfew following clashes between police and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement activists amid anti-government protests in Shahbag area of Dhaka on August 5, 2024. Bangladeshi security forces patrolled the capital on August 5, as protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation said they would take to Dhaka's streets again following the deadliest day of unrest since demonstrations erupted last month.
A Bangladesh army personnel stands guard during a curfew following clashes between police and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement activists amid anti-government protests in Shahbag area of Dhaka on August 5, 2024. Bangladeshi security forces patrolled the capital on August 5, as protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation said they would take to Dhaka’s streets again following the deadliest day of unrest since demonstrations erupted last month. (AFP)

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, had called on security forces via Facebook to thwart any attempts to overthrow her government as mass protests continue. However, hours after the post, the Bangladesh Army has announced that Hasina has resigned, and an interim government will be established.

"Your duty is to keep our people safe and our country safe and to uphold the constitution," US-based Sajeeb Wazed Joy said in a post on Facebook.

Also Read | Bangladesh News LIVE updates: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, Army takes over

"It means don't allow any unelected government to come in power for one minute, it is your duty."

Joy, who is also an information and communications technology advisor to Hasina, warned progress made by Bangladesh would be threatened if she were forced out.

"Everything of our development and progress will vanish. Bangladesh would not be able to come back from there," he said.

Also Read | Amid Bangladesh protest, Sheikh Hasina flees to India: Report

"I don't want that and you also do not want that," he added. “Myself, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, will not let that happen as long as I can.”

Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's independence movement, has resigned as Prime Minister, according to multiple media reports. Amidst a massive wave of protests and a defied curfew, Hasina fled Dhaka as thousands of demonstrators marched toward Shahbagh Square, demanding her resignation.

Bangladesh Protest: PM Hasina resigns

After local media captured Sheikh Hasina boarding a military helicopter with her sister, Bangladesh’s military chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman announced that he would consult the Bangladesh president on forming an interim government.

Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman assured the public that the military would withdraw from active involvement and committed to launching an investigation into the deadly crackdowns that have fueled widespread outrage.

Also Read | Indefinite curfew as fresh clashes kill 101 in Bangladesh, Indians alerted

“Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible,” he said. “I have ordered that no army and police will indulge in any kind of firing.”

“Now, the students’ duty is to stay calm and help us," he added.

Protests that began last month over civil service job quotas have escalated into some of the most severe unrest during Sheikh Hasina's 15-year tenure as Prime Minister. The demonstrations have evolved into broader calls for the 76-year-old leader to step down, reflecting deepening dissatisfaction with her administration.

Also Read | Bangladesh news: Hindu councillor among 100 killed, temples vandalised

The Bangladesh military had imposed an emergency in January 2007, following widespread unrest. They had established a caretaker government that governed Bangladesh for two years. In 2009, Sheikh Hasina had been voted to power as the Prime Minister. Monday's resignation ended her 15-year rule of the delta nation.

5 Aug 2024, 04:18 PM IST
