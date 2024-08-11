Bangladesh news: Sheikh Hasina hints at US role in first public remark since ouster, says ’resigned to avoid...’

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in her first public statement since resigning and moving to India, hinted at the US's role in her ouster.

Livemint, Edited By Alka Jain
Updated11 Aug 2024, 01:31 PM IST
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in her first public statement since resigning and moving to India, hinted at the US's role in her ouster. (Reuters)
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in her first public statement since resigning and moving to India, hinted at the US’s role in her ouster. (Reuters)

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday hinted at the United States' role in her first public statement since her dramatic resignation and ouster amid ongoing unrest in the country. 

“I resigned to avoid witnessing further violence. They aimed to seize power over the dead bodies of students, but I prevented that by resigning,” Hasina said, as quoted by The Economic Times. 

 

First Published:11 Aug 2024, 01:31 PM IST
