Bangladesh news: Sheikh Hasina hints at US role in first public remark since ouster, says ’resigned to avoid...’

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday hinted at the United States' role in her first public statement since her dramatic resignation and ouster amid ongoing unrest in the country.
“I resigned to avoid witnessing further violence. They aimed to seize power over the dead bodies of students, but I prevented that by resigning,” Hasina said, as quoted by The Economic Times.
