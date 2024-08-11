Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Bangladesh news: Sheikh Hasina hints at US role in first public remark since ouster, says 'resigned to avoid...'

Bangladesh news: Sheikh Hasina hints at US role in first public remark since ouster, says 'resigned to avoid...'

Livemint ,Edited By Alka Jain

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in her first public statement since resigning and moving to India, hinted at the US's role in her ouster.

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in her first public statement since resigning and moving to India, hinted at the US's role in her ouster. (Reuters)

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday hinted at the United States' role in her first public statement since her dramatic resignation and ouster amid ongoing unrest in the country.

“I resigned to avoid witnessing further violence. They aimed to seize power over the dead bodies of students, but I prevented that by resigning," Hasina said, as quoted by The Economic Times.

Bangladesh is in political turmoil as Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5 amid rising student protests against the government job quota system. For her safety, Hasina fled Dhaka and is now in a secure location in India. Now, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is heading an interim government to manage the transition and prepare for early elections.

(Please check back for more updates)

