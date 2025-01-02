A court in Chattogram has denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, the former ISKCON leader, after a hearing held under heightened security, The Daily Star reported.

Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam rejected the bail request following a 30-minute hearing, during which both parties presented their arguments, according to Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan, ANI reported. Earlier today, 11 Supreme Court lawyers were set to participate in the bail hearing of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

While speaking to The Daily Star, lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee had said, “We have come to Chattogram under the banner of Ainjibi Oikya Parishad, and we will move for Chinmoy in the court for his bail. I already got the Vakalatnama from Chinmoy. I'm a member of both the Supreme Court and Chattogram Bar associations, so I don't need authorisation from any local lawyer to move the case.”

Earlier, on December 3, 2024, the Chattogram court set January 2 for the bail hearing after the prosecution submitted a time petition and no lawyer was available to represent Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The unrest in Bangladesh stems from sedition charges filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das for allegedly raising a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25. His arrest on November 25 sparked protests, leading to violent clashes between his followers and law enforcement outside the Chattogram Court Building on November 27, which resulted in the death of a lawyer.

The Ministry of External Affairs has voiced concern over escalating violence and extremist rhetoric in Bangladesh.