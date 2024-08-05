Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said that its Bangladesh office is going to be shut till August 7, after the social-political clashes over anti-government emotions erupted in the country.

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Public sector LIC on Monday said its office in Bangladesh will remain closed till August 7.

Over 100 people were killed in the last two days in fierce clashes between security forces personnel and anti-government protesters in different parts of Bangladesh, according to reports from Dhaka.

In a regulatory filing, LIC said, "The office of LIC of Bangladesh Ltd will remain closed during the period from August 05, 2024 to August 07, 2024, due to the prevailing socio-political situation in Bangladesh."

The government of Bangladesh has declared a curfew for 3 days from August 05, 2024, to August 07, 2024, LIC said.

The students' protests in Bangladesh started last month against a controversial job quota scheme. The protests now have turned into an anti-government agitation.

Shares of LIC closed at ₹1,110, down 6.10 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.