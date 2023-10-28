Bangladesh Opposition supporters clash with police, set vehicles on fire; tear-gas fired
At least two people died and scores were injured as clashes broke out between security forces and Opposition members in at least 10 spots in Dhaka
Police in Bangladesh on Saturday fired tear-gas shells at the Opposition party supporters who attacked the security forces, threw stones, vandalised and torched vehicles, demanding resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections next year. The protesters demanded that a free and fair vote under a neutral government should be allowed.