Police in Bangladesh on Saturday fired tear-gas shells at the Opposition party supporters who attacked the security forces, threw stones, vandalised and torched vehicles, demanding resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections next year. The protesters demanded that a free and fair vote under a neutral government should be allowed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least two people died and scores were injured as clashes broke out between security forces and Opposition members in at least 10 spots in Dhaka. The violence broke out at the Kakrail area in Dhaka when activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia allegedly attacked a bus carrying the ruling Awami League's members to a separate rally a few blocks away.

The video captured thousands of individuals seeking safety and shelter, while sound grenades erupted and billowing plumes of black smoke rose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at huge crowds of Bangladesh opposition supporters

Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruk Hossain has alleged that the constable, who died, was hacked in the head by the Opposition activists. Meanwhile, main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said one of its youth wing activists was shot dead by police during clashes.

"Shamim Molla, one of our youth wing leaders, was shot dead by police. His body is at a hospital at Rajarbagh (in central Dhaka)," BNP spokesperson Sayrul Kabir Khan told AFP. Cops were quoted as saying that as many as 20 people have been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with wounds from rubber bullets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WHEN DID THE CLASHES BEGIN? The clashes between the security forces and Opposition protesters started in front of Dhaka's largest Catholic church when the BNP supporters allegedly torched a bus and a police post. A police hospital was also allegedly attacked.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP secretary general, said the rally against the Bangladeshi government was peaceful and the security forces attacked them mercilessly. “Our rally was peaceful. But the authorities have used excessive force to ruin our rally. They attacked our people mercilessly," he said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!