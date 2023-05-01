Bangladesh permits India's permanent access to Chattogram, Mongla ports for improved trade and connectivity2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 09:37 AM IST
This decision will reduce both time and costs for transporting goods to India's northeastern states and West Bengal while promoting regional connectivity in the Bay of Bengal.
Bangladesh has made a significant decision by granting India permission to use Chattogram and Mongla ports to transit and trans-shipment cargo vessels.
