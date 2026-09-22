Bangladesh picks Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam as next envoy to India: What it means for ties

India has formally approved the appointment of Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam as the country's next high commissioner to New Delhi, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The appointment comes as India and Bangladesh look to reset ties after a prolonged period of political strain.

The formal agreement for Siam's appointment was handed over to Bangladesh's foreign ministry on Tuesday, completing the process for his posting, the report said.

The appointment is significant because Dhaka is sending one of its most senior diplomats to New Delhi at a time when both sides are trying to rebuild trust.

Why is Siam's appointment significant? Siam has held several senior diplomatic positions during his career, including Bangladesh's ambassador to the United States. He was appointed foreign secretary in June 2025. He has also served as ambassador to Austria and as Bangladesh's envoy to the Philippines.

Dhaka's likely appointment of its foreign secretary to New Delhi followed India's appointment of Dinesh Trivedi, a former union minister, as its high commissioner to Bangladesh.

Trivedi assumed office in Dhaka in June. India subsequently accorded him status equivalent to that of a Union Cabinet minister in the Table of Precedence for ceremonial functions.

The two appointments are likely to give the diplomatic missions in Delhi and Dhaka senior figures with significant political and diplomatic experience at a time when both countries are seeking to manage a difficult phase in bilateral relations.

India-Bangladesh ties hit a low after Sheikh Hasina's ouster Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka deteriorated sharply after former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted following a student-led uprising in August 2024 and took shelter in India.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus oversaw a particularly difficult phase in bilateral relations, which was also overshadowed by attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, which became a concerning point for India.

Hasina's presence in India has remained a major point of contention between the two countries.

Dhaka signals desire to ‘reset’ ties with India State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said Dhaka wanted a “reset” in ties but sought to establish a new bilateral relationship based on mutual interests, and described relations during Hasina's tenure as “uncomfortable”.

The latest diplomatic appointment comes against this backdrop.

The appointee will have to navigate several sensitive issues, including Hasina's presence in India and the restoration of ties with New Delhi.

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What does this mean for Tarique Rahman's visit to India? The new envoy is also expected to help lay the groundwork for a possible visit by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India.

New Delhi has extended invitations to Rahman for a bilateral visit and to participate in the BRICS summit in his capacity as chair of BIMSTEC.