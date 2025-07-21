Bangladesh Plane Crash: 19 people killed, 50 injured as air force training aircraft crashes into college campus in Dhaka

At least 19 people were killed on Monday when a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a college and school campus in Dhaka.

A doctor at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, while speaking to the media, said that over 50 people, including children and adults, were hospitalised with burn injuries.

"A third-grade student was brought in dead, and three others, aged 12, 14 and 40, were admitted to the hospital," Reuters quoted Bidhan Sarker, head of the burn unit at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, as saying.

The F-7 BGI aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka's northern area of Uttara, officials said.

"Bangladesh Air Force's F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed in Uttara. The aircraft took off at 13:06 (0706 GMT)," Reuters quoted the military's public relations department as saying in a statement.

Confirming the crash, the Bangladesh Army’s public relations office issued a brief statement saying that the crashed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Apart from stating the death of one person and injuries to four others, no other details were provided in the statement.

With the crowds watching from a distance, several videos showed the aftermath of the crash, where a big fire near a lawn emitting a thick plume of smoke into the sky could be seen.

To douse the smoke and possible fire, firefighters sprayed water on the mangled remains of the plane. The jet damaged iron grills and created a gaping hole in the structure.

What eyewitnesses say Describing the terrifying accident, Masud Tarik, a teacher at the school, said, "When I was picking (up) my kids and went to the gate, I realised something came from behind...I heard an explosion. When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke."

Head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, said "necessary measures" would be taken to investigate the cause of the accident.

"The loss suffered by the Air Force...students, parents, teachers and staff, and others in this accident is irreparable," he said.