Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina fleeing to West Bengal in India amid unrest: Report

Updated5 Aug 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly fled the country amid deadly protest in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reportedly fled the country amid the deadly protests over a special job quota and flew to West Bengal in India on Monday. Local media reports suggest that the Bangladesh Prime Minister has already resigned from the post.

Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana departed from Bangabhaban around 2:30pm on Monday. They reached a safe location, news agency AFP reported. Sources told Dhaka Tribune that they were heading to West Bengal, India.

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 03:27 PM IST
