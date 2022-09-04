Since the two countries have originated from an uninterrupted geographical, historical and cultural continuum, they have many shared resources and concerns. Rivers are one of the most notable shared resources between the two countries. The issue of water management and water sharing is very important in the bilateral cooperation agenda of Delhi and Dhaka as India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers. The two countries have identified seven of these rivers for developing the framework of water-sharing agreements on priority.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}