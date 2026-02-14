Bangladesh polls: Tarique Rahman's adviser Humayun Kabir calls for balanced ties with India

Following the histroric victory by Bangladesh Nationalist Party in general elections, BNP chairman Tarique Rahman’s adviser Humayun Kabir on Saturday claimed that "Hindu extremism and far-right intolerance" are growing in India. He also described radicalisation as a wider concern in South Asia.

In an interview with PTI, Kabir said: “Radicalisation is a problem in South Asia. We see Hindu extremism and far-right intolerance growing in Indian society, and in Pakistan, we also hear of extremist elements. In Bangladesh, it is not at that level, but there are some issues.”

He also emphasised that regional governments must work together instead of functioning in isolation.

“That is why all of us need to share counter-terrorism evidence and assessments and strengthen cooperation. Sitting in isolation and not engaging in information exchange or security cooperation only hinders progress,” Kabir said.

“It is important to have cooperation at all levels, which is the norm of diplomacy, especially between elected governments in our region. Going forward, information sharing and working together will build confidence in detecting and tracking terrorists and extremists in the region,” he added.

Calling for balanced and cooperative ties with India, Kabir also said during former PM Sheikh Hasina’s regime Dhaka’s foreign policy was more aligned with India’s foreign policy rather than Bangladesh’s.

“For the last 15 years under the Hasina regime, there have been deep and disturbing concerns that the foreign policy was more aligned with India’s foreign policy rather than Bangladesh’s. These concerns will continue to exist,” he said.

“What we want are balanced relations. We will not limit our relationships to a single country, and we will not accept any agreements that prevent us from doing business with others. We will avoid such agreements and disclosures,” he added.

Attacks on minorities On the issue of attacks on minorities, Kabir commented that communal harmony prevails in Bangladesh.

“The minority violence seen in India does not exist in the same form in Bangladesh, where communal harmony prevails,” Kabir said.

“After the 5th August uprising, Bangladesh was without a government for five days, yet no one attacked minorities, as our leader, Tarique Rahman, urged people to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands,” he added.

Tarique Rahman calls for peace Post-election Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s Tarique Rahman is set to become Prime Minister after sweeping victory in the general elections.

In his victory speech, Rahman on Saturday called for calm across the country, asserting that peace and the rule of law must be upheld at any cost in post-election Bangladesh.