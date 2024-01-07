 Bangladesh polls: What does re-election of Sheikh Hasina mean for India? | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 05 2024 15:55:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.00 -0.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 456.75 0.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 790.55 -0.64%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 994.10 0.78%
Business News/ News / World/  Bangladesh polls: What does re-election of Sheikh Hasina mean for India?
Back Back

Bangladesh polls: What does re-election of Sheikh Hasina mean for India?

 Livemint

Bangladesh is voting in its 16th general assembly elections, which could secure a fifth consecutive term for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The outcome of the elections is of immense importance for India due to the strong bilateral relationship between the two nations and the shared border

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina checks her watch as she waits for the official opening time to cast her vote in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)Premium
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina checks her watch as she waits for the official opening time to cast her vote in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Bangladesh is voting in its 16th general assembly elections on Sunday. Many experts are seeing the ongoing elections in the country as a gateway for Sheikh Hasina to secure her fifth consecutive term as Prime Minister.  

The Bangladesh elections have been closely watched by neighbouring countries as well, including India. Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the relationship between the two nations has grown stronger over time. Her victory in the current general assembly elections will be of immense importance for India.

The two nations share a long border, which means that the economic and social stability of the two nations is crucial for each of them. 

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-km-long border.  Both nations enjoy an “excellent state" of bilateral relations. Bangladesh shares a border with West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. The long range of the border, that too of porous nature, makes it an easy path for infiltration, human trafficking, and the promotion of terrorism activities. 

The border between Bangladesh and India runs through rivers, ponds, agricultural fields, villages, and even houses, making it difficult to track the Indian security forces.

Under Sheikh Hasina's tenure as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, she has helped India to loosen its security burden with her strict policies against insurgents, terrorists, and separatists. Bangladesh “maintained close cooperation with India in terms of intelligence sharing and security matters," according to Eurasia Review.

India also signed an Extradition Treaty with Bangladesh in January 2013 to ensure a proactive role in dealing with security concerns with each other. 

Previous governments of Bangladesh have not been this supportive of the Indian government on matters related to security and terrorism. During the Khaleda Zia government in Bangladesh, terrorism emerged as a major challenge for India. 

"India has from time to time, expressed concern" over the activities of the terrorist groups operating from “the territory of Bangladesh through diplomatic channels, as also in the bilateral meetings between India and Bangladesh," Mint reported earlier quoting India's Annual Report 2004-2005.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Jan 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App