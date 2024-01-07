Bangladesh polls: What does re-election of Sheikh Hasina mean for India?

Bangladesh is voting in its 16th general assembly elections on Sunday. Many experts are seeing the ongoing elections in the country as a gateway for Sheikh Hasina to secure her fifth consecutive term as Prime Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bangladesh elections have been closely watched by neighbouring countries as well, including India. Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the relationship between the two nations has grown stronger over time. Her victory in the current general assembly elections will be of immense importance for India.

The two nations share a long border, which means that the economic and social stability of the two nations is crucial for each of them.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-km-long border. Both nations enjoy an “excellent state" of bilateral relations. Bangladesh shares a border with West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. The long range of the border, that too of porous nature, makes it an easy path for infiltration, human trafficking, and the promotion of terrorism activities.

The border between Bangladesh and India runs through rivers, ponds, agricultural fields, villages, and even houses, making it difficult to track the Indian security forces.

Under Sheikh Hasina's tenure as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, she has helped India to loosen its security burden with her strict policies against insurgents, terrorists, and separatists. Bangladesh "maintained close cooperation with India in terms of intelligence sharing and security matters," according to Eurasia Review.

India also signed an Extradition Treaty with Bangladesh in January 2013 to ensure a proactive role in dealing with security concerns with each other.

Previous governments of Bangladesh have not been this supportive of the Indian government on matters related to security and terrorism. During the Khaleda Zia government in Bangladesh, terrorism emerged as a major challenge for India.

"India has from time to time, expressed concern" over the activities of the terrorist groups operating from "the territory of Bangladesh through diplomatic channels, as also in the bilateral meetings between India and Bangladesh," Mint reported earlier quoting India's Annual Report 2004-2005.

