Bangladesh Protests: Sheikh Hasina flees Dhaka, protesters storm Ganabhaban, loot fish, chicken from refrigerator

Sheikh Hasina resignation: On Monday, protesters set fire to several key locations in Dhaka, including Bangabandhu Bhaban, also known as the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Sheikh Hasina after resigning as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh landed in Tripura's capital city Agartala. She was seen fleeing with her sister in a Bangladesh Air Force chopper. Agartala is closest to Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka.

Tens of thousands of people celebrated Sheikh Hasina’s resignation on Monday in Dhaka by taking to the streets.

Sheikh Hasina Resignation: Key Points -Thousands of people stormed Sheikh Hasina's residence ‘Ganabhaban’ in the capital, Dhaka, amid scenes of jubilation in the streets

-Local TV channel footage revealed hundreds of Bangladeshi protesters looting the building, taking chicken, fish, vegetables, and furniture from Sheikh Hasina's residence, Ganabhaban

-As Sheikh Hasina fled, people stormed her residence, taking furniture and pulling food from the refrigerators.

#Bangladesh: Full video of protestors storming PM’s palace in Dhaka. Protestors can be seen inside the office of Sheikh Hasina.pic.twitter.com/I0F0vPJYpY — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 5, 2024

-Dhaka district office of the Awami League was also set ablaze by protesters. Further, Awami League president’s office at Dhanmondi 3/A was set on fire by demonstrators

-Jubilant looking crowds waved flags on the streets of Dhaka, before hundreds broke through the gates of Sheikh Hasina's official residence. Crowds waved flags as some demonstrators danced on top of a parked tank in the capital Dhaka.

-The crowd also vandalised Sheikh Hasina's father and former Bangladesh President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman statue in Dhaka

-Protesters defied a curfew imposed by the government, flooding Dhaka’s streets and clashing with security forces. Internet access was restricted, offices closed, and more than 3,500 factories were shut as part of the response to the crisis.

-Hasina had sought since early July to quell nationwide protests against her government but she fled after a brutal day of unrest on Sunday in which nearly 100 people were killed.