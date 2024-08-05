Bangladesh Protests: Sheikh Hasina flees Dhaka, protesters storm Ganabhaban, loot fish, chicken from refrigerator

  • Sheikh Hasina after resigning as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh landed in Tripura's capital city Agartala. She was seen fleeing with her sister in a Bangladesh Air Force chopper. Agartala is closest to Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka.

Livemint
Updated5 Aug 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Sheikh Hasina resignation: Crowd cheered the resignation of Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh ending her 15 year rule in the delta nation
Sheikh Hasina resignation: Crowd cheered the resignation of Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh ending her 15 year rule in the delta nation(REUTERS)

Sheikh Hasina resignation: On Monday, protesters set fire to several key locations in Dhaka, including Bangabandhu Bhaban, also known as the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Sheikh Hasina after resigning as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh landed in Tripura's capital city Agartala. She was seen fleeing with her sister in a Bangladesh Air Force chopper. Agartala is closest to Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina Resignation LIVE Updates: Ex-Bangladesh PM lands in Hindon

Tens of thousands of people celebrated Sheikh Hasina’s resignation on Monday in Dhaka by taking to the streets.

Sheikh Hasina Resignation: Key Points

-Thousands of people stormed Sheikh Hasina's residence ‘Ganabhaban’ in the capital, Dhaka, amid scenes of jubilation in the streets

-Local TV channel footage revealed hundreds of Bangladeshi protesters looting the building, taking chicken, fish, vegetables, and furniture from Sheikh Hasina's residence, Ganabhaban

Also Read | Bangladesh protest: Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to Bengal after Sheikh Hasina quits

-As Sheikh Hasina fled, people stormed her residence, taking furniture and pulling food from the refrigerators.

-Dhaka district office of the Awami League was also set ablaze by protesters. Further, Awami League president’s office at Dhanmondi 3/A was set on fire by demonstrators

-Jubilant looking crowds waved flags on the streets of Dhaka, before hundreds broke through the gates of Sheikh Hasina's official residence. Crowds waved flags as some demonstrators danced on top of a parked tank in the capital Dhaka.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina headed for Delhi? Bangladesh aircraft spotted over India

-The crowd also vandalised Sheikh Hasina's father and former Bangladesh President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman statue in Dhaka

-Protesters defied a curfew imposed by the government, flooding Dhaka’s streets and clashing with security forces. Internet access was restricted, offices closed, and more than 3,500 factories were shut as part of the response to the crisis.

Also Read | Bangladesh PM flees: BSF orders ’high alert’ along Indo-Bangla border

-Hasina had sought since early July to quell nationwide protests against her government but she fled after a brutal day of unrest on Sunday in which nearly 100 people were killed.

-The 76-year-old — who was the longest-serving female head of government — was elected for a fourth consecutive term in a January vote that was boycotted by her main opponents.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 06:02 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh Protests: Sheikh Hasina flees Dhaka, protesters storm Ganabhaban, loot fish, chicken from refrigerator

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    290.10
    03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -12.85 (-4.24%)

    Tata Steel

    149.80
    03:53 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -8.4 (-5.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    310.15
    03:58 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -20 (-6.06%)

    Tata Motors

    1,016.65
    03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -80.25 (-7.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    934.45
    03:48 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    54.65 (6.21%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    9,436.35
    03:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    510.9 (5.72%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    349.50
    03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.25%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs

    3,162.35
    03:29 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    68.1 (2.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue