Sheikh Hasina flees to India- A look at Presidents who left home countries after political turmoil

Sheikh Hasina fled the country on Monday after resigning as Bangladesh's prime minister. This came after hundreds of people were killed in a crackdown on demonstrations that began as protests against job quotas and swelled into a movement demanding her downfall.

Her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy told the BBC World Service that Hasina had left the country for her own safety at the insistence of her family.

Hasina was "so disappointed that after all her hard work, for a minority to rise up against her", Joy said.

Here is a list of other prime ministers/presidents who had to flee their countries: Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka - The President of Sri Lanka from November 2019 until July 2022, Rajapaksa faced intense protests and public unrest due to a severe economic crisis, which included shortages of essential goods and fuel. In July 2022, as protests escalated and demonstrators stormed his official residence, Rajapaksa fled the country. He first went to the Maldives and then to Singapore, where he resigned from office.

Ashraf Ghani, Afghanistan - Ashraf Ghani served as the President of Afghanistan from September 2014 until August 2021. As the Taliban made rapid advances across the country in the summer of 2021, Ghani faced increasing pressure and threats to his government. On 15 August 2021, as the Taliban entered Kabul and the situation became increasingly chaotic, Ghani fled Afghanistan. He initially went to Tajikistan and later moved to the United Arab Emirates, where he was granted asylum.

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan - Musharraf served as the President of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008, after initially coming to power through a military coup in 1999. His tenure was marked by significant political controversy, particularly related to his declaration of a state of emergency in 2007 and his decision to dismiss the judiciary. After his resignation in 2008, Musharraf went into self-imposed exile, primarily residing in London and Dubai. While Musharraf did not flee the country in the immediate aftermath of his presidency, he lived abroad for several years, only returning under specific conditions.

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan - The former Prime Minister of Sudan, Sadiq al-Mahdi, was ousted in a military coup in 1989. He lived in exile in several countries before returning to Sudan in 2018. He was later re-arrested but managed to flee again in 2019.

Aristide, Haiti - Jean-Bertrand Aristide, the President of Haiti, was forced into exile in 2004 after a rebellion against his government. While not a prime minister, his situation is notable as a recent example of a head of state fleeing due to political instability.