Bangladesh Protests: Who is Sheikh Hasina, a former PM who resigned and fled country amid protests?

Sheikh Hasina, the longest-serving prime minister in Bangladesh’s history, resigned and fled the country on Monday, bringing a tumultuous end to her 15-year-long rule as an extraordinary wave of protest succeeded in toppling her government.

According to a Bloomberg report, Hasina, who has reached Hindon in India's Ghaziabad, will be allowed safe passage through the country to her final destination in the UK’s London.

Who is Sheikh Hasina? Born on 28 September 1947, in Tungipara, East Bengal (now Bangladesh), Sheikh Hasina is the eldest daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder and first President of Bangladesh.

Her political career began in the 1980s, following a tragic period marked by her father’s assassination in 1975.

That fateful night, while 28-year-old Hasina was in Germany with her younger sister, a group of army officers burst into the family’s Dhaka home and killed her parents, three other siblings and the household staff — 18 people in all.

In 1982, Rahman's successor, Abdus Sattar, was ousted in a bloodless military coup led by Hussein Muhammad Ershad, who took over as chief martial-law administrator and later assumed the office of president.

Hasina first became prime minister in 1996, and then returned in 2008 to win the office she held until Monday.

After the assassination, Hasina lived for years in exile in India, then made her way back to Bangladesh and took over the Awami League. But the country's military rulers had her in and out of house detention all through the 1980s until, after general elections in 1996, she became prime minister for the first time.

Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s tenure as Prime Minister has been characterized by efforts to modernize Bangladesh’s infrastructure and economy. Her government has focused on various developmental projects, including improvements in education, healthcare, and social welfare. She has also been instrumental in championing women’s rights and has promoted initiatives aimed at reducing poverty.

However, Sheikh Hasina's leadership has not been without its share of criticism. Her administration has faced allegations of authoritarianism and human rights abuses, including concerns about press freedom and political repression. Additionally, her tenure has been marked by a highly polarized political environment, with significant opposition protests and claims of election irregularities.

Despite the challenges, Hasina had remained a central figure in Bangladeshi politics till Bangladesh’s army on Monday said it would help form an interim government after her ouster.

Local media reported that the former leader had fled the country with her sister as anti-government protesters converged on the capital Dhaka.