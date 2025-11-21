Bangladesh quake kills 6; strong tremors rock Kolkata as witnesses recall buildings shaking like trees | 5 updates

A strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Bangladesh on Friday morning, leaving at least six people dead and injuring dozens more, according to reports from local media.

Advertisement

Here are the top five updates: 1. Buildings were damaged in many areas, including Dhaka, the densely populated capital. “Tremors were felt in eastern states in neighbouring India that border Bangladesh, but there were no immediate reports of major damage in either country,” authorities said, as reported by Reuters.

Also Read | WATCH: Bangladesh earthquake temporarily halts BAN vs IRE 2nd Test

2. The quake hit at 10:38 a.m., with the epicenter in the Ghorashal area in Narsingdi district, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Dhaka. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles). Police said three people died when the railing of a six-storey building collapsed during the tremor.

Advertisement

What did witnesses say 3. Residents fled their homes as buildings trembled, and some temporary structures gave way, according to Reuters witnesses. "We felt a strong jolt and buildings were shaking like trees," said Suman Rahman, a Dhaka resident. “Staircases were jammed as people rushed down. Everyone was terrified, children were crying.” The fire department reported injuries after bricks and loose cement fell from buildings that were under construction. “I have never felt such a tremor in my life. We were at the office when furniture started shaking. We rushed down the stairs on the street and saw other people on the road already,” said Sadman Sakib, who works in a private firm in Dhaka.

Yunus reacts 4. Muhammad Yunus, the head of the South Asian country's interim government, urged people to remain calm as authorities assess the damage. “Everyone is urged to remain alert and not pay attention to any kind of rumours or misinformation,” he said in a statement. “Further guidance will be provided through hotlines and official channels if necessary. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens.”

Advertisement

Tremors felt in Kolkata 5. Meanwhile, tremors were experienced in Kolkata, several areas of West Bengal, and Guwahati in Assam, leading many people to rush outdoors as a safety measure.

Advertisement

We felt a strong jolt and buildings were shaking like trees.

The USGS notes that while northern and southeastern Bangladesh experience significant seismic activity due to the interaction between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, the central part of the country is generally much less active, AFP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)