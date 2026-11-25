Bangladesh on Wednesday raised the minimum monthly wage for garment workers by 36% to 17,000 taka ($139 or ₹12,865), the smallest increase in more than a decade, Reuters reported.
The decision follows weeks of protests by workers demanding their pay be doubled, which led to factory shutdowns, highway blockades, production disruptions, and clashes with police.
The garment industry employs over 4 million people and accounts for more than 80% of Bangladesh's export earnings. It is a major supplier to global retailers such as H&M, Zara, Walmart, Target, and Gap.
A government-appointed wage board approved the revised pay structure on Wednesday after nearly 12 hours of negotiations between worker and employer representatives.
According to workers' representative Babul Akhter, the six-member board, which includes two representatives each from workers and employers, passed the new structure in a 4-2 vote.
Four members backed the final 17,000 taka minimum wage, while two supported the workers' demand for 18,000 taka.
Under the new four-grade structure, monthly wages will range from 17,000 taka for Grade 4 workers to 21,500 taka for Grade 1 workers. The Grade 4 rate is 4,500 taka higher than the previous minimum wage of 12,500 taka set in 2023.
The revised wages will take effect on December 1, with workers set to receive the updated pay from January.
The 36% increase is the lowest in more than 10 years, following hikes of 56% in 2023, 51% in 2018, and 77% in 2013.
During negotiations, workers scaled down their initial demand from 32,000 taka to 18,000 taka, while factory owners raised their initial proposal from 15,000 taka to 17,000 taka.
Factory owners have warned that further pay hikes could push up production costs and hurt global competitiveness. Labour rights groups, however, maintain that higher wages are necessary to protect workers' living standards and ensure long-term stability in the industry.
The modest increase may not be enough to end the ongoing unrest that has disrupted factory operations across the country.
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said 397 factories were unable to operate on Tuesday, while another 84 remained shut under the labour law's "no work, no pay" provision.
A BGMEA survey estimated that 317 factories lost roughly $428 million in production over 18 days of disruption, and international buyers shifted orders worth about $254 million to other countries.
(With Reuters inputs)