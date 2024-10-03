Bangladesh restricts Durga Puja celebrations, organisers asked to pay ‘jizya’ tax, maintain silence during Namaaz

Durga Puja celebrations got off to a rocky start in Bangladesh with the interim government and various Muslim bodies denying permission in several areas. The organising committees were also reportedly asked to maintain silence during Namaaz offerings and pay ₹5 lakh each as ‘jizya’. The developments came in the wake of multiple reports of idol vandalism and looting across the country.

According to the Daily Star report in late September, several Durga Puja committees have received threat letters asking them to pay ৳ 5,00,000 if they wished to celebrate the festival. Several Hindu temples in the Dakop area of Khulna had also filed a police complaint after receiving threat letters.

Meanwhile the Dhaka Tribune reported last month that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government had advised Puja committess to keep their musical instruments and sound systems switched off during azaan and namaaz. The statement was reportedly made by Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury after a law and order meeting.

Bangladesh has seen a surge in violence against minority groups following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in early August — with the new administration insisting that the attacks were political in nature. According to reports, officials have cited poor security arrangements and threats to restrict the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. Senior members of the administration however insisted that worshippers would ‘certainly’ have a chance to celebrate the festival in Bangladesh.

“This is quite strange. There could be a fringe that may not like Durga Puja. Durga Puja has been performed in this country for ages and there have been no instances when Durga Puja was not held. Certainly, the worshippers who want to do so have the opportunity to do so. There should be no doubt about this,” Bangladesh foreign affairs advisor, Mohammed Touhid Hossain insisted during a recent interaction with ANI.