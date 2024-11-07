Bangladesh security forces target Hindus in Chittagong, Taslima Nasreen shares shocking video | Watch

In Chittagong, tensions erupted following a social media post that sparked violent clashes between Hindus and Bangladesh security forces. The unrest began after Osman Ali, a member of the radical Islamic group Jamat-e-Islami, posted derogatory comments targeting the Hindu religion and ISKCON

Written By Sayantani
Published 7 Nov 2024, 09:11 AM IST
The unrest began after Osman Ali, a member of the radical Islamic group Jamat-e-Islami, posted derogatory comments targeting the Hindu religion and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).
The unrest began after Osman Ali, a member of the radical Islamic group Jamat-e-Islami, posted derogatory comments targeting the Hindu religion and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Tensions erupted in Chittagong, Bangladesh, on November 5, following a controversial social media post that sparked violent clashes between the Hindu community and Bangladesh security forces. The unrest began after Osman Ali, a member of the radical Islamic group Jamat-e-Islami, posted derogatory comments targeting the Hindu religion and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

In response, local Hindus gathered outside Ali's shop to protest, resulting in violent confrontations between protesters and security forces.

As the situation spiralled out of control, the Bangladesh Army and other security personnel were deployed to restore order in the Hazari Gali area, a region historically dominated by Hindus.

Violent Crackdown in Hazari Gali

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen shared a distressing video of the clashes on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it, “Hazari Lane, Chittagong today. Hindus vs Military.”

The footage depicted scenes of chaos, with security forces clashing with civilians, chasing protesters, and beating them with batons. Reports from local media outlet Prothom Alo revealed that blank rounds were fired into the air in an attempt to disperse the crowd, and security personnel were seen dismantling CCTV cameras in the area to prevent further documentation of the violence.

A senior official from Chittagong Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers faced considerable resistance during the crackdown, with protesters allegedly throwing bricks and acid. Nine officers were injured, including one who suffered acid burns, adding further fuel to the ongoing conflict, local media reported. 

Alleged Unfair Targeting of Hindus in Bangladesh

As of Tuesday, the authorities filed charges against 582 individuals, with 49 arrests made, according to the Dhaka Tribune. However, Hindu leaders have accused the security forces of unfairly targeting their community.

They claim that authorities launched indiscriminate attacks on Hindu residents, even though both Hindus and Muslims were involved in the initial clashes.

Hazari Gali, a busy market area predominantly inhabited by Hindus, remains under heavy surveillance, with reports indicating that residents are unable to leave due to ongoing military operations.

Police have reportedly conducted door-to-door searches, further raising concerns of harassment within the community.

Rising Concerns for Hindus in Bangladesh

This violence against the Hindu community follows a worrying trend of escalating attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, who constitute about 8% of the population.

Historically, Hindus have been strong supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party.

The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has condemned the attacks and vowed to collaborate with community leaders to ensure the safety of Hindus amid these violent events.

First Published: 7 Nov 2024, 09:11 AM IST
