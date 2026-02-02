Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 10 years in prison in Bangladesh corruption cases

A special court in Bangladesh on Sunday sentenced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to a total of 10 years in prison in two separate corruption cases linked to alleged irregularities in the allocation of government land under the Purbachal New Town project.

The verdicts were delivered by Dhaka Special Judge Court-4, which found Hasina guilty of abusing her position in connection with the allotment of a 20-katha plot in the capital. She received five years’ imprisonment in each case, to be served consecutively.

UK MP Tulip Siddiq and Other Family Members Also Convicted In the same rulings, the court sentenced Tulip Siddiq, a British Member of Parliament and niece of Sheikh Hasina, to four years in prison — two years in each case. Tulip Siddiq is the daughter of Sheikh Rehana and a former minister in the United Kingdom.

Azmina Siddiq was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in one of the cases, while Sheikh Hasina’s son, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, also known as Bobby, received a seven-year sentence.

The judgments were pronounced by Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4.

Cases Stem From Purbachal New Town Land Allocations The prosecutions relate to allegations that senior political figures abused their authority to secure residential plots under the Purbachal New Town government housing project.

One case concerned the alleged irregular allocation of a 20-katha plot, while the other involved a separate allotment of a 10-katha plot. According to court records, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed both cases on January 13, 2025, initially naming 16 accused in each matter.

Following investigations, the ACC submitted charge sheets on March 10, 2025, expanding the list of accused to 18 individuals in both cases.

Lengthy Trial and Witness Testimony The court concluded the recording of testimonies in early January this year, after hearing evidence from a total of 31 witnesses. The investigation officer and ACC Assistant Director, Afnan Jannat Keya, appeared as the final prosecution witness and was subsequently cross-examined by the defence.

In one of the cases, the court framed formal charges on July 31, 2025, ordering the commencement of trial proceedings. Dates for pronouncement of judgments in both matters were fixed earlier this year, culminating in Sunday’s verdicts.

Political Backdrop: Hasina’s Ouster and Interim Government The convictions come against the backdrop of dramatic political changes in Bangladesh. In July 2024, a student-led uprising swept across the country, triggering widespread unrest. On August 5, 2024, Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh and sought refuge in India.