Bangladesh shocker: Violence precedes polls, Hindu tea worker found dead with hands, feet tied — what we know

Bangladesh witnessed a tragic incident a day prior to parliamentary elections as Ratan Shuvo Kar, 28, a Hindu worker at Champara Tea Garden in Islampur union under Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar, roughly 190 kilometers from Dhaka, was discovered dead with his hands and feet bound, according to a report by The Daily Star, citing Kamalganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Awal.

His body was reportedly found from a garden in northeastern Bangladesh. Residents discovered the body around 10 am inside the tea garden and informed the authorities, leading to the police arrival at the scene.

According to locals, the body showed clear signs of injuries and was found soaked in blood. Some residents suspect that Ratan was killed at a different location and his body was later dumped in the tea garden.

His elder brother, Laxman Kar, said the family had been searching for him since the previous evening.

This [yesterday] morning, we were informed that his body was lying in the garden. We went there and identified him. We do not know why he was killed,” the report quoted him as saying.

The body was taken to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for a postmortem examination. Police said the matter is under investigation.

Bangladesh elections The parliamentary elections are being held during a period of major political transition, following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the continued ban on her longtime rival Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League.

The vote is widely viewed as a pivotal moment, with the nation seeking to move past the decades-long “Battle of Begums” era.

Ballot counting will begin at 4 pm on February 12, and the Election Commission is expected to formally declare the results on the morning of February 13 after the tally is completed.

Bangladesh has 59 registered political parties, though the Awami League’s registration was suspended by the Election Commission last year, preventing it from fielding candidates. Of the remaining parties, 51 are taking part in this election. A total of 1,981 candidates are in the race, including 249 independents.

Parties contesting the election include the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), Jatiya Party (JP-Ershad), the Left Democratic Alliance, and the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), according to Al Jazeera.

Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is seen as a frontrunner to lead the next government. The son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, he returned to Bangladesh in December after spending 17 years in self-imposed exile in London. Rahman has promised to strengthen democratic institutions, uphold the rule of law and boost the country’s struggling economy.

Opposing the BNP is an 11-party coalition headed by Jamaat-e-Islami, the nation’s largest Islamist party. Banned during Hasina’s tenure, the party has re-emerged and gained visibility since her removal. Its rising influence has sparked concern, especially among women and minority groups, that civil liberties could face restrictions if it takes power. Bangladesh’s population is more than 90% Muslim, with Hindus making up about 8%, reported AP.

