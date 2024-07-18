Bangladesh shutdowns mobile internet for ’security’ reasons amid student protests

Bangladesh: Students have been protesting for weeks against a quota system in government jobs, alleging that it favours allies of the ruling party Awami League

Livemint
First Published18 Jul 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Anti-quota supporters clash with police and Awami League supporters at the Rampura area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 18, 2024.
Anti-quota supporters clash with police and Awami League supporters at the Rampura area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 18, 2024.(REUTERS)

Bangladesh ordered on Thursday the nationwide shutdown of its mobile internet network, the country's junior telecommunications minister said, following student protests that have killed at least nine people.

"Yes, we have," Zunaid Ahmed Palak told AFP, saying it was necessary to "ensure the security of citizens".

Students have been protesting for weeks against a quota system in government jobs, alleging that it favours allies of the ruling party Awami League.

Also Read | ‘Cannot push back Bangladeshi refugees…’: Mizoram CM tells PM Modi

The protesters are demanding an end to a quota system that reserves up to 30% of government jobs for family members of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971. They argue that the system is discriminatory and benefits supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose Awami League party led the independence movement, and they want it replaced with a merit-based system.

The protests have escalated since violence broke out between protesters, police and pro-government student activists on the campus of Dhaka University on Monday.

Six people were killed on Tuesday, leading the government to ask universities across the country to close and police to raid the main opposition party’s headquarters.

Also Read | Assam CM claims Bangladesh-origin minority community ‘voted for Congress’

On Wednesday night, the protesters announced they would enforce “a complete shutdown” across the country on Thursday in response to security officials’ continued attacks on the campus demonstrators.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party said that it would also do what it could to make the shutdown a success.

In Dhaka's Uttara neighborhood, hundreds of protesters were chased by police after they blocked the road and chanted slogans.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police fired tear gas and charged with batons to disperse the protesters, who threw stones in response, in some areas.

Several people, including police personnel, were injured in the violence.

Also Read | Bangladesh Islami Front calls for closer Delhi-Dhaka ties

The police said protesters attacked and set fire to a traffic police box and vandalized police vehicles amid clashes across the city.

Media reported violence in other cities including Chattogram and Khulna, while protesters also blocked some major highways.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 02:46 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh shutdowns mobile internet for ’security’ reasons amid student protests

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.50
03:42 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.85 (-3.94%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

331.20
03:42 PM | 18 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.73%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.45
03:41 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-13 (-8.36%)

Tata Steel

166.25
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-0.8 (-0.48%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

345.50
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
22.45 (6.95%)

IDBI Bank

91.90
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
3.98 (4.53%)

Endurance Technologies

2,679.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
102.4 (3.97%)

Kfin Technologies

780.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
27 (3.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue