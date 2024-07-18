Bangladesh shutdowns mobile internet for ’security’ reasons amid student protests

Bangladesh ordered on Thursday the nationwide shutdown of its mobile internet network, the country's junior telecommunications minister said, following student protests that have killed at least nine people.

"Yes, we have," Zunaid Ahmed Palak told AFP, saying it was necessary to "ensure the security of citizens".

Students have been protesting for weeks against a quota system in government jobs, alleging that it favours allies of the ruling party Awami League.

The protesters are demanding an end to a quota system that reserves up to 30% of government jobs for family members of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971. They argue that the system is discriminatory and benefits supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose Awami League party led the independence movement, and they want it replaced with a merit-based system.

The protests have escalated since violence broke out between protesters, police and pro-government student activists on the campus of Dhaka University on Monday.

Six people were killed on Tuesday, leading the government to ask universities across the country to close and police to raid the main opposition party’s headquarters.

On Wednesday night, the protesters announced they would enforce “a complete shutdown” across the country on Thursday in response to security officials’ continued attacks on the campus demonstrators.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party said that it would also do what it could to make the shutdown a success.

In Dhaka's Uttara neighborhood, hundreds of protesters were chased by police after they blocked the road and chanted slogans.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police fired tear gas and charged with batons to disperse the protesters, who threw stones in response, in some areas.

Several people, including police personnel, were injured in the violence.

The police said protesters attacked and set fire to a traffic police box and vandalized police vehicles amid clashes across the city.