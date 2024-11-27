Bangladesh to ban ISKCON? Petition filed in high court amid priest Chinmoy Krishna Das’ arrest, crackdown on Hindus

Amid the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and clashes between security personnel and the follower of Hindu priest, a petition has been filed in a Bangladeshi High Court seeking a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Das, the leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, was arrested from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka by the Police in Bangladesh.

The Supreme Court lawyer Moniruzzaman has also sought an order to impose state of emergency in Chattogram and Rangpur to avoid any further untoward incident.

Moniruzzaman placed before the court two newspaper reports on ISKCON, reported The Daily Star.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman told the bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury that someone is trying to destabilise the country.

He told the court that the government is dealing with the situation by building national unity.

The High Court also sought to know what steps the government has taken regarding ISKCON's recent activities, including its rally and clashes in Chattogram.

"It is a religious fundamentalist organisation. The government is already scrutinising them," the Attorney General told the court in response, reported India Today.

The Attorney General has also been asked to inform the court about the government's steps tomorrow.

on Tuesday, India noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader, and urged authorities in the neighbouring country to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all other minority groups.

Reacting sharply to the MEA's statement on the arrest of Das, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka said it was "unfounded" and stood contrary to the spirit of friendship between the two countries.

In a statement, Dhaka said it does not interfere with the country's judiciary, which is fully independent.

"Such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighbouring countries," it said.

Lawyer Killed on Tuesday, a lawyer was also killed during clashes between security personnel and followers Das.

Police said that assistant public prosecutor Saiful Islam, who was in his early 30s, was critically wounded and rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

ISKCON Bangladesh denounces arrest ISKCON Bangladesh has issued a statement denouncing the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and called upon the government authorities to promote peaceful coexistence.