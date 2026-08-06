Bangladesh to elect new president on August 20 after Mohammed Shahabuddin's resignation

Bangladesh will elect its next president on August 20, its Election Commission announced on Thursday, weeks after President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned on health grounds. Shahabuddin did not complete his five-year term.

According to PTI, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin finalised the election schedule after consultations with Acting President and Speaker Kayser Kamal.

Election Commission Secretariat Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said voting, if required, will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) session hall.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 When will Bangladesh hold its presidential election following Mohammed Shahabuddin's resignation? ⌵ Bangladesh will hold its presidential election on August 20, 2024. 2 What were the circumstances surrounding Mohammed Shahabuddin's resignation as president of Bangladesh? ⌵ Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned due to health complications on July 24, 2024, after taking office in April 2023. 3 How does the electoral process for the presidency work in Bangladesh? ⌵ In Bangladesh, the president is elected by members of parliament, with the Election Commission conducting the electoral process. 4 What are the key dates leading up to the presidential election in Bangladesh? ⌵ Nomination papers will be accepted on August 13, scrutinised on August 16, and the last date for withdrawal of candidacy is August 18, 2024. 5 Why is Mohammed Shahabuddin's resignation significant in the context of Bangladesh's political situation? ⌵ Shahabuddin's resignation is significant as it occurred amid tensions over government stability and followed widespread protests that had previously led to government changes.

Nomination papers will be accepted on August 13, scrutinised on August 16, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is August 18.

Under Bangladesh's Constitution, members of parliament elect the president, while the Election Commission conducts the electoral process.



Poll may not be required According to Prothom Alo, no voting will take place if only one candidate remains in the fray after the nomination process.

It added that since the restoration of parliamentary democracy in 1991, every presidential candidate nominated by the ruling party has been elected unopposed, except in elections where multiple candidates contested.

The Presidential Election Act, 1991, mandates that the Chief Election Commissioner acts as the returning officer for the election.

Election after Shahabuddin's resignation Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned as president on July 24, citing health complications, PTI reported.

The 76-year-old, a Liberation War veteran and former judge, had taken office in April 2023 -- during deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's regime -- for a five-year term. His resignation came amid speculation over differences with the government led by Prime Minister Rahman, although Shahabuddin maintained that health issues prompted his decision.

He was the only constitutional office-holder who remained in position after the student-led protests of July-August 2024 toppled Hasina's Awami League government.

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BNP yet to name candidate According to reports, Prime Minister Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which holds a two-thirds majority in the 350-member parliament, has not yet announced its candidate for the presidency.