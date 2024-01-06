Bangladesh to hold general elections on 7 January 2024 amid security concerns. All you need to know
Armed forces have been deployed from January 3 to 10 by the government to assist with administration during the elections, which are being boycotted by the opposition party BNP
Bangladesh's general elections are scheduled to be held on 7 January 2024. Bangladeshi authorities have made stringent security given the general elections as tensions grew ahead of the polls.
