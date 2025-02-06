Bangladesh to India: Stop Sheikh Hasina from making false, fabricated and incendiary statements

Bangladesh on Thursday lodged a strong protest with the government of India over remarks being made by the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her stay in the country, and urged New Delhi to stop her from making false, fabricated and incendiary statements.

The development comes after protesters in Dhaka vandalised and set on fire Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence while Hasina was delivering the speech on Wednesday night.

Dhaka stated that the ‘false and fabricated’ comments and statements continuously being made by the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in different platforms including social media, are instigating instability in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

“Through the protest note, handed over to the Acting High Commissioner of India in Dhaka, the Ministry conveyed the deep concern, disappointment and serious reservation of the Government of Bangladesh, as such statements are hurting the sentiments of the people in Bangladesh,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Such activities by Hasina, are considered as a hostile act towards Bangladesh and are not conducive to the efforts at establishing a healthy relationship between the two countries, emphasised the ministry.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested the Government of India to immediately take appropriate measures, in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding, to stop her from making such false, fabricated and incendiary statements using social media and other communications while she is in India,” reads the statement.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ex-Bangladesh PM Hasina alleges assassination plots amid political turmoil

“Highly aggressive” Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain said, "We called India's deputy high commissioner (Pawan Badhe), as the high commissioner was not here, and handed him our protest note."

He described Hasina's recent statements as “highly aggressive”, suggesting that they could have offended the sentiments of the younger generation, reported PTI.