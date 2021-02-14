OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Bangladesh to move more Rohingya Muslims to remote island, despite outcry
Bangladesh Navy personnel help a disabled Rohingya refugee child to get off from a navy vessel as they arrive at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh (Photo: Reuters)
Bangladesh Navy personnel help a disabled Rohingya refugee child to get off from a navy vessel as they arrive at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh (Photo: Reuters)

Bangladesh to move more Rohingya Muslims to remote island, despite outcry

2 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 07:30 PM IST Ruma Paul

Dhaka has relocated around 7,000 Rohingya Muslims to Bhasan Char island since early Dec from border camps in neighbouring Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides

DHAKA : Bangladesh is moving 3,000-4,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island over the next two days, two officials said on Sunday, despite concerns about the risk of storms and floods lashing the site.

Dhaka has relocated around 7,000 to Bhasan Char island since early December from border camps in neighbouring Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A medic prepares a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus disease vaccine

Don’t let down guard on coronavirus, CDC head warns amid lethal strain

2 min read . 08:58 PM IST
Fuel retailers revise prices of LPG cylinders, which is primarily dependent on the international benchmark rate of LPG,

LPG price hike: Cooking gas rates up 50, here's how much you'll pay per cylinder

1 min read . 08:47 PM IST
Mexico will next vaccinate adults over the age of 60, a group representing 12% of Mexico's 126 million people, between February and April

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer vaccines

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden calls on Congress to ‘enact commonsense gun law reforms’

1 min read . 08:32 PM IST

The Rohingya refugees will be moved to Bhasan Char by ships on Monday and Tuesday, Navy Commodore Rashed Sattar said from the island.

Bangladesh says the relocation is voluntary, but some of a first group to be moved spoke of being coerced.

The government has dismissed safety concerns over the island, citing the building of flood defences as well as housing for 100,000 people, hospitals and cyclone centres.

It also says overcrowding in refugee camps fuels crime.

Once they arrive on Bhasan Char, the Rohingya, a minority group who fled violence, are not allowed to leave the island, which is several hours' journey from the southern port of Chittagong.

Bangladesh has drawn criticism for a reluctance to consult with the United Nations refugee agency and other aid bodies over the transfers.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees says the agency has not been allowed to evaluate the safety and sustainability of life on the island.

"The process of moving the Rohingya will continue... they are going there happily for better life," Mohammad Shamsud Douza, the deputy Bangladesh government official in charge of refugees, said by phone from Cox's Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh.

"Our main priority is repatriating them to their homeland in a dignified and sustainable way," he said.

Bangladesh has called on Myanmar to move forward the stalled process of voluntary repatriation of Rohingya refugees, as international pressure mounts on the military leaders following a coup, which reduces the refugees' hopes of returning home.

"I don't see any future for us," said 42-year-old refugee, who chose to move the island. "The little hope we had of going back to our homeland was broken after the coup."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout