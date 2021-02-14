This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bangladesh to move more Rohingya Muslims to remote island, despite outcry
2 min read.07:30 PM ISTRuma Paul
Dhaka has relocated around 7,000 Rohingya Muslims to Bhasan Char island since early Dec from border camps in neighbouring Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides
DHAKA :
Bangladesh is moving 3,000-4,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island over the next two days, two officials said on Sunday, despite concerns about the risk of storms and floods lashing the site.
Dhaka has relocated around 7,000 to Bhasan Char island since early December from border camps in neighbouring Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides.
The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees says the agency has not been allowed to evaluate the safety and sustainability of life on the island.
"The process of moving the Rohingya will continue... they are going there happily for better life," Mohammad Shamsud Douza, the deputy Bangladesh government official in charge of refugees, said by phone from Cox's Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh.
"Our main priority is repatriating them to their homeland in a dignified and sustainable way," he said.
Bangladesh has called on Myanmar to move forward the stalled process of voluntary repatriation of Rohingya refugees, as international pressure mounts on the military leaders following a coup, which reduces the refugees' hopes of returning home.
"I don't see any future for us," said 42-year-old refugee, who chose to move the island. "The little hope we had of going back to our homeland was broken after the coup."