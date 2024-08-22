Bangladesh to revoke Sheikh Hasina’s diplomatic passport, BNP asks India to extradite former premier

Bangladesh news: Long-time premier Sheikh Hasina quit as prime minister on August 5 and fled to India after weeks of deadly student-led protests, ending her 15-year rule.

Livemint
Published22 Aug 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina.(HT_PRINT)

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh may soon revoke diplomatic passports held by ousted leader Sheikh Hasina, her Cabinet ministers, and members of parliament (MPs). A senior official told the Hindustan Times on Thursday that the Bangladesh government has initiated the process of revoking all diplomatic passports, including those of Hasina, her ministers and MPs.

The senior home ministry official told HT, "The move will also apply to the diplomatic passports of officials who were sent into mandatory retirement or whose contracts were terminated."

A formal notification regarding this is yet to be released. “The written instruction may be sent to the department today [Thursday],” the official said.

Also Read | Ousted Sheikh Hasina releases first statement since fleeing Bangladesh

The decision to revoke the diplomatic passports, commonly known as ‘red passports’, was taken “as they [these officials] are no longer in their positions”, the official was quoted as saying.

The official, however, said the home ministry had only issued verbal instructions on this matter to the Department of Immigration and Passports, though no formal notification has been given as yet.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday asked India to extradite deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to face trial as he accused her of plotting to thwart the country's student-led "revolution".

Also Read | Bangladesh violence: How ouster of Sheikh Hasina to affect ties with India?

Long-time premier Sheikh Hasina quit as prime minister on August 5 and fled to India after weeks of deadly student-led protests, ending her 15-year rule. The Hasina-led government was replaced by an interim government, and 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was named its chief adviser.

More than 40 cases have been filed against her since her ouster. In these complaints, Hasina has been accused of murder and committing crimes against humanity and genocide during the recent anti-quota protests in the country. They also include the charge of attacking a procession in Sylhet city, which left several people shot and injured during the recent mass protests on August 4.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 05:21 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh to revoke Sheikh Hasina’s diplomatic passport, BNP asks India to extradite former premier

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.00
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.45
    03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    597.45
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.3 (8.99%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    689.40
    03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.2 (7.69%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    821.30
    03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    58.35 (7.65%)

    Raymond

    2,024.80
    03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    135.05 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue