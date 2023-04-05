Bangladesh to scrap EVMs and conduct general polls with paper ballots1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 02:03 PM IST
- BEC Secretary further informed that paper ballots and transparent ballot boxes would be used in all 300 constituencies during the forthcoming polls which are scheduled for by early January 2024.
The Bangladesh Election Commission (BEC) said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will not be used in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections scheduled for January 2024.
