Bangladesh unrest: Death toll rises to 39 as protests continue over govt jobs quota system. What we know so far

Bangladeshi students set fire to the state broadcaster on Thursday, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appeared on it to address deadly clashes that killed at least 39 persons over a quota system for government jobs.

Hundreds of protesters, demanding civil service hiring reforms, fought with riot police who fired rubber bullets. The angry crowd chased retreating officers to BTV's headquarters in Dhaka, setting fire to the reception building and dozens of parked vehicles.

Rights groups accused Hasina's government of abusing state institutions to solidify its power and suppress dissent, including through extrajudicial killings of opposition activists.

Also Read | Bangladesh Protests: Universities urged to close today after six die in protests

This week, her administration ordered schools and universities to close indefinitely as police intensified efforts to control the worsening law and order situation.

Protester Bidisha Rimjhim, 18, told AFP, “Our first demand is that the prime minister must apologise to us. Secondly, justice must be ensured for our killed brothers.”

Why are Bangladeshi students protesting? The demonstrations are taking place due to the quota system that allocates up to 30% of government jobs to relatives of veterans from Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence against Pakistan.

Protesters seek to abolish this system, claiming it is discriminatory and favours supporters of PM Hasina’s Awami League party, which led the independence movement. They advocate for a merit-based system instead.

Also Read | India advises its nationals in Bangladesh to stay indoors amid anti-quota stir

Despite growth in some private sector job opportunities, many prefer government jobs for stability and better pay. However, there are not enough to meet demand—around 400,000 graduates compete for about 3,000 civil service jobs yearly.

While the quota system also reserves jobs for women, disabled people, and ethnic minorities, students primarily protest the jobs reserved for veterans' families.

What does the Bangladesh government say? PM Hasina has supported the quota system, arguing that veterans deserve the utmost respect for their wartime contributions, regardless of political ties. “I am requesting all to patiently wait until the verdict is delivered. I believe our students will get justice from the apex court. They will not be disappointed,” she said.

This issue has caused an uproar earlier, too. In 2018, Hasina’s government suspended the quotas following large student protests. However, the High Court overturned that decision last month and reinstated the quotas after relatives of the 1971 veterans filed petitions, leading to the latest protests.

Also Read | Bangladesh closes mobile internet for ’security’ reasons amid student protest

The Supreme Court then suspended the High Court's ruling and promised to decide on the matter by August 7. Despite this, the protests have continued.

Her government has also blamed the main opposition parties, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami party, for inciting unrest. The BNP has endorsed the students' call for a shutdown on Thursday.