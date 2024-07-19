Bangladesh unrest: Death toll rises to 64, protesters set jail on fire to free ’hundreds’ — 10 key updates

Violent protests in Bangladesh have claimed 64 lives, with clashes between students and police over government job quotas. The unrest poses a significant challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fourth term.

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 08:45 PM IST
Bangladesh unrest: Death toll rises to 64, protesters set jail on fire to free 'hundreds' — 10 key updates
Bangladesh unrest: Death toll rises to 64, protesters set jail on fire to free ’hundreds’ — 10 key updates(AFP)

Violent protests continued in Bangladesh on Friday with the death toll rising to 64. A nationwide internet shutdown also remained in place as students clashed with the police over a recently reinstated government jobs quota. The agitation has escalated sharply since Monday — the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since she won a fourth consecutive term in office.

The demonstrations could also slow the economy further at a time when Bangladesh is seeking funds from creditors and the International Monetary Fund to bolster dwindling foreign-exchange reserves.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Student protesters in the central Bangladeshi district of Narsingdi stormed a jail and freed hundreds of inmates before setting it on fire.
    “The inmates fled the jail and the protesters set the jail on fire. I don't know the number of inmates, but it would be in the hundreds,” a police officer told AFP.
  • An internet blackout implemented by the Bangladesh government on Thursday remains in place. Local media reports indicate that the shutdown has affected ATM services and mobile money companies.

Also Read | Bangladesh Protests: Universities urged to close today after six die in protests
  • Protesters set fire to several government buildings on Friday — including the state broadcaster, the national disaster management agency and a toll plaza. Hackers also defaced the official Bangladesh police website with messages describing the protest as “a war for justice, for freedom, and for our future.”
  • Authorities have already stopped bus and train services, and shut down schools and universities across the country. The curbs remained in place on Friday.
  • India has dubbed it an 'internal matter' for the other country. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured on Friday that all citizens residing within Bangladesh were safe. Officials have issued an advisory for Indian nationals and helpline numbers have been activated.

Also Read | India advises its nationals in Bangladesh to stay indoors amid anti-quota stir
  • Several rallies have been held in the capital city of Dhaka this week despite a police ban on public gatherings that was imposed on Friday. Tens of thousands of young and angry Bangladeshis gathering on the streets each day are no longer calling for a policy change but instead demanding an end to Hasina's tenure.
  • The government has deployed police and paramilitary forces across the capital to lock down campuses and break up protests. According to reports, police and security officials in Bangladesh fired bullets and tear gas at protesters on Friday.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 08:45 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh unrest: Death toll rises to 64, protesters set jail on fire to free ’hundreds’ — 10 key updates

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue