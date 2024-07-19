Bangladesh unrest: Death toll rises to 64, protesters set jail on fire to free ’hundreds’ — 10 key updates

Violent protests continued in Bangladesh on Friday with the death toll rising to 64. A nationwide internet shutdown also remained in place as students clashed with the police over a recently reinstated government jobs quota. The agitation has escalated sharply since Monday — the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since she won a fourth consecutive term in office.
The demonstrations could also slow the economy further at a time when Bangladesh is seeking funds from creditors and the International Monetary Fund to bolster dwindling foreign-exchange reserves.
(With inputs from agencies)