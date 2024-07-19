Violent protests in Bangladesh have claimed 64 lives, with clashes between students and police over government job quotas. The unrest poses a significant challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fourth term.

The demonstrations could also slow the economy further at a time when Bangladesh is seeking funds from creditors and the International Monetary Fund to bolster dwindling foreign-exchange reserves.

Student protesters in the central Bangladeshi district of Narsingdi stormed a jail and freed hundreds of inmates before setting it on fire. "The inmates fled the jail and the protesters set the jail on fire. I don't know the number of inmates, but it would be in the hundreds," a police officer told AFP.

An internet blackout implemented by the Bangladesh government on Thursday remains in place. Local media reports indicate that the shutdown has affected ATM services and mobile money companies.

Protesters set fire to several government buildings on Friday — including the state broadcaster, the national disaster management agency and a toll plaza. Hackers also defaced the official Bangladesh police website with messages describing the protest as “a war for justice, for freedom, and for our future."

Authorities have already stopped bus and train services, and shut down schools and universities across the country. The curbs remained in place on Friday.

India has dubbed it an 'internal matter' for the other country. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured on Friday that all citizens residing within Bangladesh were safe. Officials have issued an advisory for Indian nationals and helpline numbers have been activated.

Several rallies have been held in the capital city of Dhaka this week despite a police ban on public gatherings that was imposed on Friday. Tens of thousands of young and angry Bangladeshis gathering on the streets each day are no longer calling for a policy change but instead demanding an end to Hasina's tenure.

The government has deployed police and paramilitary forces across the capital to lock down campuses and break up protests. According to reports, police and security officials in Bangladesh fired bullets and tear gas at protesters on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

